Cairn is an adventure game about exploring a dark & mysterious Wood filled with strange folk, hidden treasure, and unspeakable monstrosities. Character generation is quick and random, classless, and relies on fictional advancement rather than through XP or level mechanics. It is based on Knave by Ben Milton and Into The Odd by Chris McDowall. The game was written by Yochai Gal.

The PDF version is available for free on Itch.io & DriveThruRPG.

The full text is licensed under CC-BY-SA 4.0.

The original Affinity Publisher file is also available with the downloads.

This is a game that values community contributions! If you’d like to submit an adventure, hack, monster, or conversion take a look at the submission guide.